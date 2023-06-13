Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has pointed to the firm backing of his coaches as a major factor behind his improved form at Albury.
Having returned to the Sportsground after a year with Holbrook, the tall forward has played all eight games as the Tigers have moved top of the Ovens and Murray.
But Heiner-Hennessy's step back up from the Hume League, where he starred with 60 goals in the Brookers' drought-breaking premiership, hasn't been easy.
"It's been challenging, especially the first few weeks," Heiner-Hennessy said.
"But I feel like the last month, especially, I'm getting a bit more confidence in myself to play footy in our structure.
"It's a big step up but it's rewarding."
Co-coach Anthony Miles may not have played yet this season but his influence is clearly rubbing off on Heiner-Hennessy.
"Playing under 'Snip', he puts that belief in us," he said.
"Putting a string of games together, as well, getting consistency, that's been a big thing.
"Confidence is what I'm big on.
"The first few rounds of the year, I didn't play that good but they stuck with me and them putting confidence in me gives me so much self-belief.
"It's very important to know the coaches are backing me in and they're very good at that."
Heiner-Hennessy finished second only behind team-mate Luke Gestier in the Hume League goalkicking last year as Holbrook claimed their first premiership for 18 years.
It was his first full season of senior football, having played just four matches in the ones for Albury before heading bush.
"That gave me belief that I can play senior footy, especially with the bigger boys," Heiner-Hennessy said.
"I didn't really get to do that in previous years so I reckon that was huge for my improvement."
ALSO IN SPORT
Heiner-Hennessy has kicked four goals in his first eight games this season, a tally he could easily have added to against Lavington on Saturday, and Miles has been impressed by the way he's handled the move back into town.
"The thing that probably set Kolby up is the fact he didn't miss a session through pre-season," Miles said.
"Kolby got himself in outstanding nick and you can see that's his one-wood, his work-rate across the ground.
"He's a really vital player for us.
"He links up really well from our back half and he was able to get on the end of a couple.
"He missed a couple but played really well."
Heiner-Hennessy wore a wry smile as he reflected on the Tigers' goalkicking display in the dramatic 6.21 (57) to 8.8 (56) victory over the Panthers.
"We're usually pretty good in front of goal but there was just something going around," he said.
"I missed one from five out, right in front, but we won!
"Everything that could go wrong did go wrong but it shows our strength when we can pull together a win like that.
"It's really exciting to see the potential of the group and I'm keen to hook in and see how far we can go this year."
Heiner-Hennessy kicked two goals in the win over Wangaratta Rovers, having also booted majors against North Albury and Wangaratta in Tigers colours.
"I've been getting my hands on it a bit more the last couple of weeks and trying to do my job," he said.
"I find the footy in the O and M a lot quicker, bigger bodies and less time to make a decision.
"We've got good chemistry, especially the last couple of weeks, working in with each other's patterns well.
"We know, if one of us is going deep, push the other one up and communication is key to that."
The Tigers sit one win clear at the top of the ladder heading into Saturday's blockbuster at home to second-placed Yarrawonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.