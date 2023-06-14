JUNE
16
Victory Lutheran College presents Disney's Aladdin Jr, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 6pm
Albury Gang Show - The Chase, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
June Harmony Road, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Sons of Motherless Goats, SS&A Albury, 9pm
17
Albury Gang Show - The Chase, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Boom Box, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Murray Conservatorium Orchestra, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
Coterie - Honey Dance With Me Tour, Beer Deluxe Albury, 3pm
20
Mr Stink, The Cube Wodonga, 12.30pm and 6.30pm
23
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Get Rhythm - A Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Cam Harding, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
24
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
Spike & the Whisper, 2 Fingers Whisky Bar, Albury, 7.30pm
The Internationals, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Take It Easy featuring Havana Brown, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
25
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, noon
Real Pigeons Live Mystery: When Doves Crime in Wodonga, The Cube Wodonga, 1.30pm
27
ARC Dark Side of the Moon, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
30
Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Forest Song and Don Quixote, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Darren Colston, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Nocturnal Reptiles, SS&A Albury, 9pm
