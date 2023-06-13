The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Two hospitalised after car crashes into tree near Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:49pm
Two people have been hospitalised in a car crash at Bungeet.

