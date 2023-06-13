Two hospitalised after car crashes into tree near Wangaratta

Two people have been hospitalised in a car crash at Bungeet.
Emergency crews were called to the incident on Bungeet Road about 7.30am on Tuesday.
A Jeep station wagon veered off the road and hit a tree.
"The driver, a 25-year-old man and passenger, a 19-year-old man both from Kialla were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," a police spokeswoman said.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.