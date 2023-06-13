The Border Mail
Indigenous Elders help drive one-of-a-kind Brad Jones Racing design

June 13 2023 - 6:00pm
BJR driver Macauley Jones (right) with the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation and Elders group who created the design. Supplied picture
BJR driver Macauley Jones (right) with the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation and Elders group who created the design. Supplied picture

Brad Jones Racing's Pizza Hut Camaro has been transformed into an incredible show of Wiradjuri strength for Supercars' Indigenous round at the Darwin Triple Crown this weekend.

