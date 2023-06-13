Indigenous Elders help drive one-of-a-kind Brad Jones Racing design

Brad Jones Racing's Pizza Hut Camaro has been transformed into an incredible show of Wiradjuri strength for Supercars' Indigenous round at the Darwin Triple Crown this weekend.
Albury's Macauley Jones will carry artworks from the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC), which provides services to the Indigenous community across Albury and North East Victoria.
MAC worked with a group of Elders in a planned activity group to produce bespoke designs for the car. MAC's Carl Tunstall was thrilled to be able to partner with such a significant local sporting team.
"Chris Westwood, general manager for Brad Jones Racing, contacted Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation in mid-April to see if we would like to be a part of designing the Indigenous design livery for BJR's cars," Tunstall said.
"The planned activity group ... was the main choice, as it aligns with this year's NAIDOC theme - 'for our Elders'.
"Elders worked on the design, with a few expressing to MAC staff that they had 'a new lease on life' after being given the opportunity. All the Elders who participated in the project are excited to see the final results of their work."
The googar (goanna) is featured on Jones' Supercar, the symbol being one of the main totems for the Wiradjuri people.
The totem represents finding one's strength both on a physical and emotional plane, something that Jones himself is well accustomed with.
Jones is a well-trained athlete, regularly competing in ultra-trail running and similar events, and was even a Guinness World Record holder for completing the most burpees in one hour in 2019.
Along the side of the #96 is three blue lines, symbolising the Murray River which separates Albury-Wodonga.
The two meeting places are represented by the large symbol on top of the car, and smaller circles within circles on top of the boot and near the rear guard.
More of the Wiradjuri land is represented by the green and blue arches symbolising the Border region's majestic hills.
MAC aims to provide culturally appropriate services and to connect and work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, to become more confident, take control of all aspects of their life and create pathways to a better future.
Jones said the experience had been a rewarding one, and he is looking forward to getting the car on track.
"It's been a great experience working with the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation to produce these designs; their Elders group has done an amazing job and I'm quite humbled to be able to race with their artwork on the car.
"Being able to carry that in the Indigenous round means a lot to me."
