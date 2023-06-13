THE strength of water polo in the region, despite the lack of a winter venue, has been highlighted with three juniors selected to take part in Australian tours overseas.
Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association trio Elih Mutsch (under-18), Charlie Murphy and Josh Gould (both under-16) have won spots on Water Polo Australia's touring sides.
Mutsch and Gould will travel to the US with Murphy heading to New Zealand, with the under-16 sides to head off next month and Mutsch's under-18 line-up later in the year.
The age groups are split into four tours at under-16 level and two for under-18s, with the tours designed in lieu of a world championships this year.
"This will be a great opportunity for them to get an idea of where they are at, and what they need to do to be an international level player," under-16s coach John Fox said.
"These tours are not just about developing their skill and ability, but their whole person as an athlete.
"We want them to be able to tour well, fit into a team and adopt our culture."
O&M Water Polo Association players compete for selection against juniors with all-year access to playing facilities, with Border players travelling to Melbourne or Sydney for winter competitions.
