The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Elih Mutsch, Charlie Murphy and Josh Gould to tour with Australian junior sides in US and NZ

JC
By John Conroy
June 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up and coming water polo stars Charlie Murphy, Elih Mutsch and Josh Gould will represent Australia at under-18 and under-16 level this year. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Up and coming water polo stars Charlie Murphy, Elih Mutsch and Josh Gould will represent Australia at under-18 and under-16 level this year. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

THE strength of water polo in the region, despite the lack of a winter venue, has been highlighted with three juniors selected to take part in Australian tours overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.