Finks outlaw bikies remain in custody after Wodonga court appearances

Three Finks members remain locked up following their arrests last week as part of an investigation into violence and drug trafficking.
Two others were also arrested and released pending enquiries, while James Melbourne, 30, was arrested and charged last Wednesday.
That victim was then allegedly hit with a metal bar outside his home on June 5 before the two assailants left.
Melbourne has previously been refused bail on charges including aggravated burglary, extortion, burglary and committing an indictable offence on bail.
Searby faces charges including trafficking and possessing ice at Barnawartha last Friday, making unwanted demands with menaces to two people in Wodonga on May 19, trespassing at a Wodonga home on June 1 with intent to steal, and possessing drugs while on bail.
Searby's lawyer, Peter Malasecca, did not seek bail for his client on Tuesday and said Searby was withdrawing from drugs.
The Barnawartha man appeared in court on a video link from the Wangaratta Police Station.
The court heard there were two people who needed protection from Searby, with interim intervention orders granted.
Those orders ban the Finks bikie from stalking, harassing, contacting or going within 20 metres of the pair.
He is also banned from going within 200 metres of where they live, or getting others to breach the orders on his behalf.
Miller, who is also known as Joshua Farrell, faces similar restrictions.
The 30-year-old faced court in person.
"Your honour I can confirm there's no application for bail today," lawyer Chirag Patel told magistrate Peter Mithen.
Miller faces eight charges including blackmail, extortion, possessing knuckledusters, handling stolen number plates, possessing ice, breaching a condition of bail and committing an indictable offence on bail.
Police will serve briefs of evidence on the men by August and they will return to court on September 14.
Melbourne will return to court on August 30.
