Finks outlaw bikies remain in custody after Wodonga court appearances

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
James Melbourne, Jarrad Searby and Joshua Miller, also known as Joshua Farrell, all remain in custody after being arrested and charged by detectives last week.
Three Finks members remain locked up following their arrests last week as part of an investigation into violence and drug trafficking.

