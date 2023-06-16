A strong response to a new documentary highlighting palliative care will see it screened on the Border for a fourth time on Sunday, June 18.
Live the life you please shares stories of several Australians as they approach the end of life.
The film premiered on May 22 at Parliament House in Canberra for the start of National Palliative Care Week, before it was shown to a full house on May 23 at Albury's Regent Cinemas.
A question and answer session followed the movie with palliative care specialists Dr Anna Keedwell and Dr Janelle Trees joined by Mercy Palliative Care nurse unit manager Sarah Docherty, Wodonga Community Palliative Care nurse practitioner Alison Bowman and palliative care manager Rebekah Clutterbuck.
A second screening took place on June 4 and it was shown for a third time on June 14.
"Imagine if we treated end of life the way we treated start of life. If we celebrated with farewell showers, carefully crafted finishing up plans and coming together as a community. If it was about comfort, choice, independence, family, joy, love and wellbeing," a Live the life you please statement read.
"In Australia, expecting mothers are well supported throughout their entire pregnancy.
"What if our health system was better set up to support all of us as we approached the end of our lives? If it gave us everything we needed during our last days to make that experience as "good" as possible, and supported our families after we pass away?"
Tickets for the June 18 screening at 12.30pm can be purchased through the Regent Cinemas website.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
