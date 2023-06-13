Coach Gracie Reid has described the pure emotion of leading Wangaratta Rovers to their first win of the season.
The Hawks headed to North Albury on Saturday sitting 0-7 at the bottom of the O and M A-grade ladder.
But all their efforts finally brought reward as Samantha Kreltszheim (27) and Rebecca Kreltszheim (21) shot the goals which carried Rovers to a 48-41 victory.
"We were just so happy with each other," Reid said.
"It was a very big team effort and everyone was a bit emotional getting that first win.
"It's been a long time coming for us, we've been working really hard towards trying to put a win on the board.
"The key was having confidence in each other and working together."
Rovers led by a goal at quarter-time and were three in front by the main break.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Previously, our third quarter hasn't been our best so I told the girls 'this is the time where we've got to push hard,'" Reid said.
"North Albury started coming over the top of us but we were able to slow the game down and push through.
"We know we can do it now so we have that confidence in ourselves that we can push a four-quarter effort coming into the next few games."
This was Reid's first win as coach since replacing Joanne Cresswell.
"It was a very overwhelming feeling, everyone congratulating me," she said.
"But it wasn't me, it was the whole team.
"All the girls showed up to play that day and it was really good to get our win."
Rovers are now level with the Hoppers and Wodonga on four points.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.