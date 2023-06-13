The Border Mail
Strong Hockey Albury-Wodonga contingent represents Riverina at NSW school titles

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Hockey Albury-Wodonga umpire Ben Martin and senior girls representatives Bella Green, Clodagh Blain, Chantelle Beath, Stephanie Adams, Georgia Martin.
HOCKEY Albury-Wodonga enjoyed a strong representation at the NSW Combined High Schools hockey championships in Sydney last week with 29 players representing the Riverina public schools as well as the state-wide Mackillop private schools line-ups.

