HOCKEY Albury-Wodonga enjoyed a strong representation at the NSW Combined High Schools hockey championships in Sydney last week with 29 players representing the Riverina public schools as well as the state-wide Mackillop private schools line-ups.
The contingent represented more than half of the total 56-player Riverina squad.
"This was one of the largest lists of local players seen for a very long time," HAW's Narelle Hamilton said.
While the Riverina sides didn't come away with any silverware, HAW's Spencer Robertson was awarded the Riverina Medal for the seniors boys team while James Wignall took out the medal in the junior boys category.
"It was an amazing group of players who had a great time playing together instead of against each other on the weekend," Hamilton said.
The event also marked three consecutive years selection for senior girls Steph Adams, Georgia Martin and Alissa Rahaley with the Riverina side finishing eighth.
"The girls were very competitive with some very close games being played," Hamilton said.
The Riverina senior boys side finished ninth.
HAW also boasted two umpires at the event with under-14 player and umpire Jasmine Poulton as well as Ben Martin, who refereed the the senior girls grand final on Friday.
The week-long carnival in Kurnell, Sydney saw the Western Region hold off Sydney South West in the senior boys event and the North Coast pip South Coast for the senior girls' title.
The Riverina junior boys finished 12th with North Coast taking the title while in the primary schools girls' event, Polding Catholic Schools and South Coast were tied after the round-robin format.
