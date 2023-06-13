Teen used cleaver to stab man who had offered to sell vapes in a park at night

A teenage trio lured a man to a Thurgoona park to buy vapes only to pull knives on him, one stabbing him with a meat cleaver.
Two brothers, aged 17 and 14 at the time, pleaded guilty in Albury Children's Court on Tuesday, June 13, to their role in the crime.
Their mate, who was also 17, is already facing sentence at a later date.
The court was told the victim had arranged to sell them 20 smoking vapes for $750.
"Youse know the deal," the older brother said to the man as he sat in the back seat of a car, having wound his window halfway down as two friends sat in the front.
With that, each of the teenagers pulled out a knife, the older brother a meat cleaver, and pointed their blades at the man during the incident at Bishops Walk Park in the early evening of October 14, 2022.
The older brother, now 18, pleaded guilty to reckless wounding, demanding property by force in company with the intention to steal and resist police.
His brother pleaded guilty to demand property by force in company with the intention of stealing.
They were supported, on appearing before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, by their father.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of Youth Justice NSW reports on the brothers for sentencing on August 7.
The court was told, in agreed facts submitted by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Michael Camerer, how the trio met at the brothers' home.
The friend was using his Snapchat account when he came across one used by the victim to sell vapes.
The boys negotiated with the man to buy the vapes then arranged to meet him at the park at 5pm
The victim saw the teenagers walking towards the car with their hoodies pulled up.
He was stabbed by the older brother, then the driver accelerated off as the trio ran into the park.
"I think I cut the c---," the older brother said to the other two boys.
The friend went to the police that evening and confessed to his involvement in the incident.
