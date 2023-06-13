The Border Mail
Offender, brother and other teen pulled knives on victim after Thurgoona rendezvous

By Albury Children's Court
June 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Teen used cleaver to stab man who had offered to sell vapes in a park at night
Teen used cleaver to stab man who had offered to sell vapes in a park at night

A teenage trio lured a man to a Thurgoona park to buy vapes only to pull knives on him, one stabbing him with a meat cleaver.

