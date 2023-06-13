Wodonga police seeking help to locate Tramane Webster on warrants

Wodonga police are seeking help to locate Tramane Webster.
Several warrants have been issued for the 44-year-old man.
Webster has links to the Border.
"Anyone who sights Webster or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokesman said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.