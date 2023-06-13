Jockey Fiona Sandkuhl extended her recent lethal strike rate aboard the Rob Wellington-trained Smiler Marshall after the pair combined to win at Wagga on Tuesday.
Sandkuhl has now had 10 rides aboard the six-year-old gelding for four wins and two minor placings after taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 84 Hcp, (1000m).
The apprentice hoop pounced on the early lead and rated Smiler Marshall ($4.40) to perfection as he cruised to a soft victory by more than two lengths.
Sandkuhl said she enjoyed an armchair ride.
"He's had one start where he missed the kick but since then he has been super," Sandkuhl said.
"He travelled well and hit the line strong today.
"Pre-race I thought I might have been better off taking a camp on some of the quicker horses in the race but he found the front easy.
"He loves the wet and got through the going easily and it was a soft win by the horse in the end."
Wellington was confident that it looked a nice race for his in-form sprinter.
"We knew he got through the going, it was just a matter whether there was going to be one better," Wellington said
"He is a nice horse but you still have to get the job done.
"I was really happy with how he performed and it's another great day at the office.
"The 1000m was a slight query but he was strong to the line and 100m from home he was nearly there and didn't shirk the issue.
"Hopefully he pulls up well and we will go from there."
