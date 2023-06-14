Teegan Ashby had tried 20 horses looking for her next eventing prospect before she flew to New Zealand to ride an off-the-track thoroughbred called Smidge.
She liked him enough to have a second ride, and he arrived at her Howlong home amid the Black Summer bushfires of January 2020.
Now while Smidge (Magic Mushroom TAE) showed potential under saddle, the 16-hand gelding had to be "taught a few manners" on the ground, Teegan recalls.
But the 28-year-old rider and coach soon cast her spell over the horse, whose racing name was Dragon Flame, and he took to his new career as an Aussie eventer.
Last weekend the pair soared to new heights when they took out the prestigious CCI3* class at the Melbourne International Three-Day Event (June 8 to 12).
Teegan says "Super Smidge" was hoof perfect all week, and led the field from start to finish.
The combination was first after dressage and was one of only a handful of combinations to come in under-time on cross-country before going clear in the final showjumping phase.
That's no mean feat in an Olympic sport that tests horse and rider across three equestrian disciplines.
"That's what's so difficult about this sport - it's like a triathlon for horses," Teegan explains.
"There are three great phases and you have to be really good at everything.
"It's difficult to do and that's what makes the good days so good!"
The accomplished eventer knows well the highs and lows of this gruelling sport.
Teegan and Smidge were running at the top of the placings at the Adelaide Equestrian Festival in April when the pair had an uncharacteristic fall at the last jump on cross-country.
"It was very unusual but we both saw a different distance (to the jump)," Teegan reflects.
"I was very lucky and walked away with a black eye and a sore finger, while Smidge also got up and trotted off unhurt.
"Melbourne has been our redemption."
Meanwhile fellow Border rider Andy Daines, who also originally hails from New Zealand, is climbing his way through the ranks on Australian soil.
Andy was in the placings in both the CCI3* and CCI2* classes at Melbourne aboard two horses owned by Albury-Wodonga Horse Trials stalwart Angela Ramsay.
Andy and 11-year-old Hat Trick (aka Jerry) placed fourth in the CCI3* class in their first attempt at the long format, run under FEI regulations.
His stable mate Dom Perignon MVH didn't disappoint, with a well-earned 7th placing in the CCI2* class.
In the 3-star class, a delighted Andy was well-placed after dressage (Jerry's least favourite phase), romped home under time in cross-country and had one "slow unlucky rail" to take him from third to fourth spot on the podium.
"Jerry was amazing; he handled the atmosphere in the main dressage arena really well but his real forte is wide open spaces and big fences," says Andy who admits nothing quite beats the thrill of cross-country.
"You're going at speed and you have to make quick decisions over jumps on technical lines," he explains.
"That feeling when you're galloping away from a fence, knowing you aced it ... well, there's no better feeling!"
Now while there are high hopes for Jerry's continued rise through the ranks, Andy admits the grey gelding can be a bit precious at times.
"He's a personality - we call him our little psycho grey pony," he laughs.
"He's the most beautiful animal in day-to-day life but he's kind of like that dog from the movie Up; he's easily distracted by sudden movements and sound; and he can be quite reactive.
"But when he's out on the course by himself, nothing can stop him."
Aussie life appears to be suiting Andy, who previously worked in the UK and has competed at the renowned Badminton Horse Trials as well as at Pau, in France.
He arrived in Albury in 2019 to help his mum Leanne Daines with her recovery after she suffered a head injury in a ski-ing accident.
In a strange twist of fate, his parents recently returned to New Zealand while Andy "stayed behind".
He's got plenty of reasons to stay, including a "fantastic team" of horses, a "phenomenal owner" in Angela Ramsay and the love of his partner Garrett Kelly, who recently moved to the area.
Andy says his current team of horses, as well as the ones coming through "are some of the nicest in my career so far".
Andy and his four-legged friends are now taking a winter break before they start preparations for Sydney International Three-Day Event in November.
As for Teegan and her team, they're also taking a short break - although not for too long if Smidge has any say in it.
"He just loves to work and he's likely to get himself into trouble if he has too long a spell," Teegan says ruefully.
"He doesn't like unnecessary attention or fluffiness but he's a workman.
"He's super quiet on the ground but when he goes on holidays he can turn a bit crazy."
That's just fine by an ambitious Teegan, who has her dreams set on teams selection with this horse one day.
Competing on the international stage is not out of the question.
"He's the best horse I've ever ridden," she says.
"I want to keep him in one piece and hope for a 4-star start at the end of the year.
"But for now I just want to have him happy and safe in my stables."
Young event riders Belle Morrow and Evie Kamevaar also competed at Melbourne.
Evie, a former Tallangatta Secondary College student, had a solid finish in the open CCI2* class, finishing mid-field in a class of 50 combinations.
