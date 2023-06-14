The Border Mail
Teegan Ashby soars to victory at 2023 Melbourne International Three-Day Event

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Howlong's Teegan Ashby and Magic Mushroom TAE laid claim to the CCI3* title at the Melbourne International Three-Day Event and also won the Barry Roycroft (pictured) perpetual trophy for the second time. Picture supplied
Teegan Ashby had tried 20 horses looking for her next eventing prospect before she flew to New Zealand to ride an off-the-track thoroughbred called Smidge.

Local News

