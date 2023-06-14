Police are calling on the public to assist them in locating three people wanted for arrest.
Images and information have been released to help trigger a response.
Maddison Boswell, 26, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Alexander Salmond, 18, is also being sought. He is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Justin Rixon, 37, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
