Feature property | Great home and location

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR
This property offers a lovely home, a large block and direct access to walking trails and parkland.
Nestled amongst Wodonga's famous hills in Federation Park is this quality built B&H Homes three bedroom two bathroom house.
This beautifully crafted residence offers a comfortable and modern lifestyle and is also surrounded by some of the area's nicest properties.
There are three bedrooms, with built in robes, and two renovated bathrooms. The kitchen features an island bench with breakfast bar.
There's both formal and informal living areas and a magnificent sprawling outdoor undercover entertaining area, complete with built in bar, perfect for enjoying time with family and friends.
You can enjoy relaxed evenings, barbecues, or simply soak up the serenity of your outdoor oasis which has plenty of garden space and a dedicated play area for kids or grandkids to run and play.
There is also additional shedding, and convenient access to walking trails and parkland.
With rear yard vehicle access and ample parking, this home is perfect for those seeking both comfort and convenience in a great location.
There is nothing to do but sit back and enjoy this great home in such a great location.
Contact the agent to arrange your inspection today.
