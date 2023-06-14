Tim Haines faces a year on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL.
The loss of the Culcairn coach for 12 months is a huge blow to the Lions with Haines their best defender.
Haines, 29, suffered the season-ending injury against Osborne before last weekend's general bye.
"I've had the scans to confirm that I've ruptured my ACL," Haines said.
"I went to pick the ball up in a contest and one of the Osborne players came in a bit low and pushed my knee backwards.
"My knee went bang and I let out a bit of a squeal because of the pain.
"A few of the other Culcairn boys close to the contest said they heard my knee pop.
"It blew up pretty well the next day and the swelling didn't go down.
"I was hoping it wasn't my ACL and it might have only been a four to six week injury.
"But scans revealed I need a reconstruction."
Haines replaced 2007 premiership player Craig Bosley at the helm last season and is in the second year of a three-year contract.
"Obviously when something like this happens you do have mixed emotions," he said.
"I feel fortunate to be still coaching and I can still be involved with the team.
"I guess one positive is I can now focus solely on coaching because I have found it tough adjusting to coaching as well as trying to get a kick.
"On game day I expect I will have a bit of an empty feeling of not being able to play but I'm looking forward to coaching for the rest of the season.
"I hope I can get the surgery sooner rather than later and start getting into rehab."
Haines said he wanted to extend his playing career.
"Hopefully I can see a surgeon in the next couple of weeks but by the sounds of it the earliest I can probably have the operation is August," he said.
"So that probably rules me out of playing next year.
"But I will get the operation done and go from there.
"I had to have 12 months off a couple of years back because of osteitis pubis so I know what the challenges are in regards to returning to playing.
"I was on track to notch my 100 game milestone with Culcairn late in the season if I didn't get injured.
"So that it something that I want to achieve and a bit of extra motivation to get back playing."
The trip to Osborne proved to be a dark day for the Lions with Haines' knee injury and also copping a 30-goal flogging and only scoring one goal.
"I don't like to use injuries for excuses but we had 11 players out from the round one side," he said.
"So we have had our challenges but so have a lot of other clubs as well."
