Culcairn coach Tim Haines faces lengthy stint on sidelines with torn ACL

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Culcairn coach Tim Haines faces the prospect of missing the rest of the season and next year as well after rupturing his ACL against Osborne recently.
Tim Haines faces a year on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL.

