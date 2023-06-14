The Border Mail
Driver charged over fatal Thurgoona crash makes first court appearance

Updated June 14 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:15am
Daniel Brendon Hosie's case will be next mentioned on June 27.
A driver charged following a crash at Thurgoona in which a 16-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries has made his first appearance in court.

