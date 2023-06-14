Driver charged over fatal Thurgoona crash makes first court appearance

A driver charged following a crash at Thurgoona in which a 16-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries has made his first appearance in court.
Daniel Brendon Hosie, 45, did not enter any pleas when his matter went before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Wednesday morning, June 14.
Albury Local Court was told police would be referring the charges to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a possible election on the case.
Hosie, who was dressed in a dark suit and tie, is facing 10 charges, including negligent driving occasioning death.
His case will be next mentioned on June 27.
He will not be required to appear if legally represented.
