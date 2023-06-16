The Border Mail
Former exchange student Angelita Resurreccion returns to Albury, 50 years on

SE
By Sophie Else
June 16 2023 - 10:00am
Dr Angelita Resurreccion was recently reunited with her hosts Barry Wills and Glenda Haberecht, who she stayed with as an exchange student in 1971. Picture by Mark Jesser
As a 15-year-old girl in 1971, Angelita Resurreccion could not have known the powerful impact her time in Albury would have on her life.

