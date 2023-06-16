As a 15-year-old girl in 1971, Angelita Resurreccion could not have known the powerful impact her time in Albury would have on her life.
The 12 months she spent in the city as a Rotary exchange student were the birthplace of memories that the Filipino-based woman holds close to her heart to this day.
Last week she returned to Australia and her "former home town" for a special birthday - that of her host mother Glenda Haberecht who turned 90, with the celebration held at the Albury Golf Club.
As well as the reunion after more than 50 years, she got to see her first host, charter president Barry Wills.
Dr Resurreccion was just 15 when she ventured to Australia to study, staying in Albury with eight families for six weeks' each.
I became a doctor of social psychology, and now in education ... Everything was because of my involvement with Rotary and also because of my time at Albury High School.- Angelita Resurreccion, on her time in Albury as an exchange student
Mrs Haberecht said she was "blown away" that Rotary organised the reunion.
"My late husband Don and our four children had Angelita stay with us all that time ago and we loved it," she said.
"I love all my exchange students, but Angie was very special, and still is."
Mr Wills said there were plenty of lovely moments between the pair as they reconnected.
"I couldn't miss it," Dr Resurreccion said of the birthday celebration.
"My husband knows how important my Rotary families are to me, so he said, 'OK, let's go' and here we are."
She said the Rotary exchange program had changed her life.
"As a 15-year-old, I learned so many things and very permanent things as well. Character, ambition, outlook in life. It's really amazing," she said.
"It was a big secret coming back to Australia, Glenda and I have kept in touch throughout the years and I couldn't tell her anything, which was hard ... but I was so excited to step off that flight."
Dr Resurreccion said that she felt she owed many thanks to her Rotary families for "becoming who I am today".
"My relationship with the Haberechts had a great impact on me, all of the families did have a different impact," she said.
"But the Haberecht family were very church going and they had quality relationships and they related with each other, and I wanted that for myself.
"Coming back to my country I saw just how far behind we were.
"And I said I wanted to do something with my life that will contribute to the community."
When she finished high school, she wanted to become a doctor, "but I never became a doctor of medicine."
"I became a doctor of social psychology, and now in education," she said.
"Everything was because of my involvement with Rotary and also because of my time at Albury High School.
"I began to question many things about my culture, about my religion, everything I began to question," she said. "And so when I went back home, I was open to other religious persuasions apart from being Catholic. I chose to become a born-again Christian because of the processes that I went through.
"And it all started with Albury."
She said Rotary was so caring and so it was only fitting she wanted to give back to those less fortunate - she went on to open a school.
"Only half of the school pays tuition. The other half don't pay. So we share," she said. "Whatever education opportunities we give to the people who can afford private education, we share with the poor as well."
Dr Resurreccion said she would "absolutely" recommend Rotary exchange.
Mr Wills said around 50 students had been hosted in Albury for up to 12 months as part of the exchange program.
