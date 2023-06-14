The Border Mail
NSW Transport Department to investigate train station car parking issues

By Ted Howes
Updated June 14 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:15pm
Cars forced to park on the grass at Albury station. Picture by James Wiltshire
The NSW Transport Department says it will launch a probe into a car parking jam at Albury train station caused by a surge in patronage since cheap fares were introduced in March.

