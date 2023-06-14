The NSW Transport Department says it will launch a probe into a car parking jam at Albury train station caused by a surge in patronage since cheap fares were introduced in March.
A NSW Transport Department spokesman said it would look into reports people were struggling to find legal places to park their cars at the Smollett Street site.
"Transport for NSW will work with Albury City Council to investigate and understand any parking concerns at Albury Station," the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the national management of Officeworks, which has an outlet across the road from the station, said it was "not aware of any issues" involving its Albury car park being used by rail patrons.
"'The team at Officeworks Albury has not reported ... any issues with car parking at our Albury store," an Officeworks spokesman said.
Rail passengers at Wodonga train station were also forced to park on a grassy area over the King's Birthday weekend.
