The operators of a scheme to build low-cost housing in Albury and Corowa hope a display home for the project will be ready for public viewing in August.
People hoping to get on board the Wiradjuri Nation Economic and Social Development Project will be able to register their interest at a community meeting in a fortnight.
The Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council (ADLALC) is driving the scheme which received a $590,000 NSW governnent grant in March to develop the project.
The council's chief executive, Dennis Mirosevich, said the meeting would feature guest speakers from Indigenous-owned and operated housing manufacturer Mob Built and other consultants.
"People who attend this meeting can sign the registry with a view to filling in an order form saying what they're looking for , it's just the start of the process of getting on the waiting list for the housing project," Mr Mirosevich said.
"The manufacturing facility of Mob Built is approved by the federal government."
Mr Mirosevich said the council will provide updates on the council's purchase of land to start building a local manufacturing facility.
"There is a strong possibility that we will have a display house by early August in Albury," he said. "We have a house from Crown Land in Emerson Street on a 900 square metre block of land which would enable us to put a display house there.
"But we haven't made any determinations further than a two-bedroom house in the back of the land where our office is in Chenery Street, Glenroy."
Mr Mirosevich said next month ADLALC board members would visit a display home being constructed by Mob Built at Grafton.
"We will have the first display home built at the old Grafton prison site by early next month, where we will send our board up to Grafton to walk through a five bedroom display house," he said.
"It's a modern design and it's being built at a very realistic price of $2,000 per square metre."
He said the estimated cost for a two-bedroom house in Albury once the project started rolling out would likely be about $300,000.
"We are working with each person to make it affordable for them," he said. "So what they pay will be the cost broken down without interest over 20 years. But with the income they have it might mean it will take 30 years.
"It will be a situation that if you get the house and you pass away, it's whoever's in your will can take over the ownership of the house, so it'll be generational."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.