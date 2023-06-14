Border and North East creative professionals will have further opportunities to share what they do with the community through the formation of a new directory.
Murray Arts has collaborated with Murray Art Museum Albury to launch the Creatives Directory, which will create a contact list of the various artists across the region in one place.
Published on the Murray Arts website, creatives who wish to join the directory can submit a description of the services they offer, photos of their work and links to website and social media for an annual fee of $20.
All listings are reviewed before being published, with the payments to ensure the directory remains up to date and can continue to grow.
Murray Arts executive director Alyce Fisher said it was an equitable way to ensure all creatives had the chance to show off their talents.
"Murray Arts is always drawn upon and we can give a list off the top of our head, but that's not fair and we don't know everyone that is practicing, because it changes all the time," she said.
"The idea is that your listings will expire at the 12-month mark and you will get a prompt to relist that. You can also be listed in various categories if you are focusing on different art forms.
"We're hoping this is going to be a fantastic resource for everyone and a really fair way for creatives in the region to say they're here and they're looking for work."
MAMA engagement manager Annie Falcke said it would not only be a key platform for artists, but also those who sought expertise.
"If you're organising a festival and you don't have a vast network yourself, you need to know who the performers, artists and musicians are, and who can curate it," she said.
"I would be confident in saying Albury-Wodonga is unrivalled for creative services. This is the feedback we've had from families who've moved here because their kids can engage in circus, visual arts, theatre, writers festivals, dance, speech and drama, eisteddfods.
"There is so many high quality creative services in Albury-Wodonga, and yet we're not necessarily known for it. This is just one step in consolidating that and making it clear that if you come here and you've got a creative business, there's going to be this whole ecosystem to support you."
Ms Fisher said the directory will also show artistic areas the region lacked and help attract more professionals.
"I'm not aware of an animator that lives here and I'm really excited to find out if there is one," she said.
"The data that we're going be able to gather from it will be very valuable as well."
The Murray Arts Creatives Directory will be launched on Thursday, June 15, as part of MAMA's quarterly networking event at 5.30pm.
