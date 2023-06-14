The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Arts and MAMA collaborate to launch Creatives Directory

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAMA engagement manager Annie Falcke and executive director of Murray Arts Alyce Fisher are excited for the launch of the Creatives Directory. Picture by Tara Trewhella
MAMA engagement manager Annie Falcke and executive director of Murray Arts Alyce Fisher are excited for the launch of the Creatives Directory. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Border and North East creative professionals will have further opportunities to share what they do with the community through the formation of a new directory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.