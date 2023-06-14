THE fate of NSW vouchers for children's sport and arts activities is expected to be known within days.
The Active and Creative Kids programs are to end on June 30 with the state government to flag a decision before then.
The potential lopping comes as NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey prepares to give an economic statement to parliament next Tuesday.
The state's economic manager usually hands down the budget in June, but that has been delayed until September with the Labor government scrutinising changes it will make in the wake of being elected in March.
Mr Mookhey has pointed to a $7 billion budget black hole, which will require funding of programs to be cutback.
Around $600 million in sport and arts vouchers have been redeemed since the schemes began.
