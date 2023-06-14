The Border Mail
North Albury's Riley Smith wins his first game in his 27th appearance

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
North Albury's Riley Smith (left) cannons into Myrtleford's Sam Martyn.
North Albury's Riley Smith (left) cannons into Myrtleford's Sam Martyn.

North Albury's Riley Smith claimed his first win for the club last Saturday, June 10 - after 26 previous attempts in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

