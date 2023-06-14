North Albury's Riley Smith claimed his first win for the club last Saturday, June 10 - after 26 previous attempts in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Last year's wooden spooners stunned top three contenders Wangaratta Rovers with a 37-point win.
Although individual losing streaks are difficult to quantify, it's highly unlikely to be a league record as Myrtleford lost 62 straight games from 2007-2010, so you would think there was at least one player who topples Smith's mark (27) for a first win.
"A lot of work has gone into it, just glad that the boys got the job done," he said.
In a strong show of commitment to the Hoppers, Smith says he's never considered going elsewhere.
"Just the bunch of blokes you want to hang around, I've been a part of the club for years, don't see why I'd want to leave," he suggested.
And Smith has a strong chance to double his wins when North hosts Wodonga on Saturday, June 17.
North has won three of its past four games.
