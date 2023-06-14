FEDERATION Council has won approval to hike rates by up to 39.2 per cent over the next two financial years.
The NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal agreed to a request by the council to raise rates beyond its cap of 4.3 per cent.
Instead, Federation can lift rates by 19 per cent in the coming financial year and 17 per cent in 2024-25.
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said: "With Federation Council it only received partial approval because there were key shortcomings in the application."
The council was deemed to have failed on the community awareness measure.
Advertising, social media posts and other documentation emanating from the council did not make clear the need for and extent of the rates variation sought.
In particular, the council did not specify the cumulative figure, 74.59 per cent over four years, being requested.
Ms Donnelly said the council had received ticks on other criteria for the variation.
They included a financial need, reasonable impact on ratepayers and demonstrating hardship assistance, properly exhibiting policy and reporting documents and listing and quantifying actions to improve productivity.
"The tribunal saw that without any special rate variation the financial position will continue to deteriorate but the next step for council is that we say it should increase productivity," Ms Donnelly said.
She community concerns, which saw 259 submissions on the rates proposal put to IPART, had been noted.
"Certainly our decision does reflect some of that feedback about the need to consider alternatives (to rate hikes)," Ms Donnelly said.
The IPART decision does not mean the Corowa-based council will automatically raise rates by 19 per cent from July 1.
It will decide its increase on June 27 when it meets to ratify its 2023-24 budget.
The 19 per cent rise was not the highest variation approved by IPART for 2023-24.
Snowy Monaro Regional Council is permitted to put its rate up by 53 per cent, Lithgow can adopt a 45.7 per cent lift, Walcha 36.5 and Bega Valley 24.
The only other Riverina council which applied to exceed the cap, Junee, was given the green light to take rates up 17.5 per cent in 2023-24 and 12.5 the following year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.