The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council wins IPART nod for special rates variation

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation councillors have been given the scope to raise rates beyond the NSW-wide cap for the next two years after a ruling from an independent tribunal.
Federation councillors have been given the scope to raise rates beyond the NSW-wide cap for the next two years after a ruling from an independent tribunal.

FEDERATION Council has won approval to hike rates by up to 39.2 per cent over the next two financial years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.