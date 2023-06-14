The Border Mail
Mount Hotham and Falls Creek operators rejoice after biggest falls of season

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Tables at Mount Hotham were blanketed in snow after 27 centimetres fell at the alpine resort on June 14, slightly after the opening of the season. Picture by Mount Hotham
The North East's alpine resorts are edging closer to opening lifts after experiencing their biggest falls of the season to date on Wednesday, June 14.

