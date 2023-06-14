The North East's alpine resorts are edging closer to opening lifts after experiencing their biggest falls of the season to date on Wednesday, June 14.
Ski season opened on Saturday, but a lack of snow limited visitors.
However, after 27 centimetres at Mount Hotham and 26 at Falls Creek on June 14, the outlook was much more positive for operators.
"As temperatures dipped to -2 degrees, 26 centimetres of fluffy snow fell coating Falls Creek in a blanket of white once again," Falls Creek marketing manager Betony Pitcher said.
"The village is looking magical this morning with trees and cars covered in the good stuff, which is a great sign of things to come."
Hotham marketing manager Emily Smith said it put the resort in a "promising position" to soon commence operating lifts for guests.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
