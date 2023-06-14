Richmond VFL has told impressive youngster Tom Bracher to work on his defence back in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Bracher has played six games for the Tigers, but lost his place after the round eight game against Geelong.
"About three weeks ago, a few boys came back and they wanted me to work on a few things at a local level," he revealed after starring in Wodonga Raiders' first win of the year against Myrtleford last Saturday, June 10.
"We've got a pretty strong side at the moment, so it's hard to break into, but I love coming back here."
And Raiders love having the classy Bracher as well.
He racked up 39 disposals against the Saints, including 12 contested possessions, the third highest for the game and one of only three players to post double figures for the game.
It follows on from previous performances in the league this season.
Bracher had 31 touches against Wodonga on Anzac Day and then had 43 against North Albury in round five.
His efficiency by foot destroyed the Saints, with team-mates using him as a 'safe haven', knowing he rarely makes a mistake, which proved pivotal in the seven-point win.
Bracher played in the midfield, but those sublime skills had been utilised at half-back at state level.
"They want me to work on my defensive intensity, the work away from the ball, like manning up," he explained.
They want me to work on my defensive intensity ... I got into a bit of a rhythm where I'd had a couple of kicks for a few weeks in a row and I probably got a bit offence-minded.- Tom Bracher
"I got into a bit of a rhythm where I'd had a couple of kicks for a few weeks in a row and I probably got a bit offence-minded, hopefully I can get back in there.
"I've played in defence this season, but I've trained as a forward for the past few weeks, it's cut-throat down there."
Despite his demotion, Richmond VFL coach Steve Morris had tremendous praise for Bracher after his 17-disposal game against Footscray in round three.
"He really did look a class above with ball in hand," he said in his match summary.
"He was hitting kicks that others couldn't on the day and he's a player that we need to find ways to get the ball into his hands because he makes great decisions."
Richmond faces Sandringham on Saturday, June 17.
Raiders, unfortunately, won't have a chance now to build on their momentum until they are away to Wangaratta Rovers on July 1.
Rovers will have the advantage of playing the previous weekend, away to Wangaratta in a much anticipated clash.
