The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Hope Voice debate doesn't turn into 'a farmer-bashing exercise'

By Letters to the Editor
June 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, pictured earlier this year during a Border visit by federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, plans to vote "no" at the Voice referendum. Picture by Ash Smith
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, pictured earlier this year during a Border visit by federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, plans to vote "no" at the Voice referendum. Picture by Ash Smith

Land tenure must be respected

Sussan Ley and Father Peter MacLeod-Miller have warned of the dangers of division created by the Voice debate which seems to be becoming dominated by extremists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.