YOUR SAY: All talk about electric vehicles must consider sound safety

I am yet to understand why every newspaper, magazine, or other public discussion/review regarding electric vehicles does not always include the need for sound in the recommended ways (or to be legally required to be utilised if installed) or why copious protests or submissions must be presented by those already at risk and exhausted in order to be safe. My recommendation, whoever you are: imagine yourself, your child, your parent, your friend waiting at the corner of the street to know if it is safe to cross with a silent vehicle waiting beside them (perhaps even distracted by the traffic or the crying child in the car) and they both head off at the same time.

