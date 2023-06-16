YOUR SAY: All talk about electric vehicles must consider sound safety

Greetings to all my fellow road users: pedestrians, public transport users and drivers, private and corporate/business vehicle drivers and owners (city, country and all in between), vehicle manufacturers, emergency and safety organisations and employees ... most members of our communities.
I was heartened to read the May 26, 2023 article by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson (via AAP), Aussies encouraged to sound off on electric car safety. This was one of very few to mention the safety of some of the road users not usually considered without a loud or group voice to bring them into the conversation - those with blindness, low vision, hearing loss, bicycle users etc.
Unfortunately I am more often disheartened that we humans tend to act (even in relation to safety concerns) only when personally affected by something, especially when it will come at a non-life-threatening cost to us. Like the traffic lights only installed between my primary school and the local strip of shops after a classmate's sibling lost their life there; an oft-requested school bus stop landmark for my children (who are blind) only installed after one of them walked out into the road.
I am yet to understand why every newspaper, magazine, or other public discussion/review regarding electric vehicles does not always include the need for sound in the recommended ways (or to be legally required to be utilised if installed) or why copious protests or submissions must be presented by those already at risk and exhausted in order to be safe. My recommendation, whoever you are: imagine yourself, your child, your parent, your friend waiting at the corner of the street to know if it is safe to cross with a silent vehicle waiting beside them (perhaps even distracted by the traffic or the crying child in the car) and they both head off at the same time.
IN THE NEWS:
The lack of parking at Wodonga railway station is owing to the shambolic design of the car park at the station, where kerb and channel along with large areas of tussocks prevent the useable area from being an actual car park. One must step into the tussocks to get out of the car next to the sign, "snakes in the area". Even if you park in the second car park, everyone has to drive out through the first car park in order to leave, causing much congestion, cars reversing and double the traffic leaving.
