Wodonga Raiders' Will Donaghey will miss at least a month of Ovens and Murray football, and possibly more, as he leaves on an overseas trip next month.
In his first genuine crack at football in the past four years, Donaghey was impressive in the club's seven-point win over Myrtleford last Saturday, June 10.
But the 23-year-old had already made plans.
"I'm going overseas on July 8 for about three to four weeks," he suggested.
Donaghey admits he's not sure if he'll return to football this season.
"It wasn't the plan, I'll play it by ear after that," he revealed.
Donaghey has always been talented, but after COVID wiped out 2020 for everyone in Victoria, under the AFL, he's only played a handful of games at Yackandandah the following season, before missing last year entirely.
"I'd just been playing footy quite seriously for a long time, so just wanted to have a break and have a look at life without footy and see how it went," he explained.
He had 11 marks against the Saints, the equal third highest, as part of his 19-disposal game.
In the third quarter, he played a major role in the lead-up to the mark of the match where Brendan Kantilla launched himself over two players in front of Raiders' clubrooms.
Raiders don't play another game now until they hit the road to face Wangaratta Rovers on July 1.
They host strong rivals Wodonga on July 8, which is also the Indigenous Round, and will look to respond after an 86-point mauling on Anzac Day.
