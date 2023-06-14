The Border Mail
Holbrook spearhead Luke Gestier not expected to play again before round 15

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 15 2023 - 6:00am
Luke Gestier faces a race against time to be back fit and firing ahead of the finals series with a severe hamstring injury. Gestier won the league goalkicking title last year.
Holbrook spearhead Luke Gestier faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury.

