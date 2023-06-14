Albury mid-season recruit Rhys King is planning to play as much of the second half of the Ovens and Murray Football League season with his beloved Tigers.
The King name is highly respected at Albury and the 22-year-old has returned from two seasons at Southport, where he played in last year's VFL grand final loss to Casey Demons.
The forward played in Albury's grand final win over Wangaratta in 2018, before undertaking a construction management degree at university on the Gold Coast.
"I hope to be back as much as I can anyway, try and make my way down here as much as I can to see the family," he offered.
King spent the last northern hemisphere winter working in the snowfields of Canada.
"It was a lot of fun, I did snow making up until Christmas time at Lake Louise," he outlined.
"I came back to try and save some money again, in the ski resorts you don't save much money, you spend it pretty quickly.
"I came home to work over the (snow) off-season before heading back.
"I didn't get to spend last Christmas with the family and won't again this year, I'll be down here a fair bit on the weekends spending time with mum and dad."
King naturally didn't do a football pre-season overseas, but he quickly showed his nous in the one-point win over Lavington on June 10, kicking two goals, including the match-winner, with only a handful of touches.
Those players are like gold, making the most of limited opportunities, with the Tigers kicking only 6.21 in a surprisingly inaccurate display.
Albury hosts Yarrawonga in a blockbuster on Saturday, June 17.
