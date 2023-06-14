The Border Mail
Albury's Rhys King plans to play second half of year after his snow trip

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
June 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Albury's Rhys King kicked an equal-match two goals in a thriller against Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury mid-season recruit Rhys King is planning to play as much of the second half of the Ovens and Murray Football League season with his beloved Tigers.

