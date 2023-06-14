Pet owners are among those invited to make submissions to an Upper House inquiry into a shortage in the number of veterinarians across NSW.
The inquiry will look at the workforce shortages across "all aspects of veterinary practice".
The scope will include small and large animal practice, government, academia, research, industry and pathology.
The inquiry was established following media reports about burn-out and workforce shortages, as well as increased demand for vet care due to factors such as growing pet ownership.
Family Vet Care said workforce shortages had forced it to make a decision based on the welfare of the staff it had.
"The committee would like to hear from vets, vet nurses, pet owners, farmers, industry and others about the factors that may be impacting access to veterinary care," committee chair Mark Banasiak said.
"We are also interested in learning about issues which may impact on the veterinary workforce in Australia, including aspects of the current legislative and regulatory framework."
To make a submissions to the inquiry, go to the website at www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=2964#tab-submissions
