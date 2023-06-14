The Border Mail
NSW Upper House inquiry to look at lack of vet care across NSW, submissions invited

By Local News
June 15 2023 - 9:00am
Pet owners are invited to have their say to an inquiry into shortages of vet care.
Pet owners are among those invited to make submissions to an Upper House inquiry into a shortage in the number of veterinarians across NSW.

