One of only two players to join the league over the off-season with AFL experience is over the injury concerns which dogged his first half of the year and ready to fire in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
And Wodonga Raiders' Cam Ellis-Yolmen showed his class with a stunning 40-disposal game, including two goals and an unheard of 24 contested possessions in the club's first win, a seven-point thriller over Myrtleford.
The next highest for the round was Wodonga's Angus Baker (16) in the loss to Yarrawonga.
Ellis-Yolmen spent a decade at the elite level, playing 39 games at Adelaide and nine with Brisbane.
Albury's George Horlin-Smith played 58 games at Geelong and Gold Coast.
"I came back from the Northern Territory season and had a great time at the (Southern Districts) Crocs, but found it really hard to get back into good health," he admitted.
"I've been working on the sidelines on my body, which you've got to do when you're 30, but I'm feeling really good now, I reckon we're going to have a really good second half of the year."
Ellis-Yolmen is a power-packed 190cms and 105kgs, up from his 98 at AFL level.
He carried a hamstring complaint early in the season, but is now capable of snaring Morris Medal votes, even though Raiders will start outsiders in most of their games.
"It's unbelievable, he just lifts the standards of everyone else around him," team-mate Will Donaghey offered.
"He's someone you love to play with, ever since he's come to the club he's been huge."
Ellis-Yolmen was the star in Raiders' win, but the match also a terrific advertisement for the league's overall standard.
Raiders and Myrtleford are almost certain to battle for the wooden spoon in the final round, but the pair produced a rollicking and skilful clash in front of a strong crowd.
