Georgia Vujic wasted no time in firing some important questions to Wodonga Senior Secondary College students on Wednesday.
The Albury-Wodonga headspace youth counsellor decided to "crowd source" answers about the work of the organisation at the school's own Winter Solstice gathering.
And her quick-fire questions got the desired response when she quizzed the crowd on what they knew about their local headspace - "located just down the road at Gateway Health".
With cups of free warm Milo clutched in their hands as they gathered around surprisingly cosy fire pits, students appeared to know quite a bit about the youth mental health organisation that supports young people between the ages of 12 and 25.
Like the fact it offers mental health help, drug and alcohol support, counselling, GP services (a referral isn't necessary), a sexual health nurse, financial, education and careers advice.
Oh and that's not to forget the yo-yos and an abundant supply of lollipops!
While the presentation was light-hearted, Ms Vujic and the headspace staff on hand were absolutely serious about the commitment to support youth.
This is the fifth year the college has come together to remember and reflect on those lost to suicide and acknowledge "the everyday mental health struggles many people face in our community", said Caitlyn Harrison, one of the student organisers of the event.
"Our event here today is held in the lead-up to the major Winter Solstice, which will be held in QEII Square next Wednesday, June 21 from 5pm or online from 6pm.
"We would encourage our community to attend and support each other in solidarity and healing."
Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice founders Annette and Stuart Baker were special guests at the college service.
Mr Baker made a short address about the history of the event that was created in response to the death of their daughter Mary to suicide when she was just 15.
"There just wasn't much for grieving families and the community," he explained.
As students stepped forward to light candles representing "remembrance and hope", they were also invited to write messages to place on red trees stationed around the quadrangle.
