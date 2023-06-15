Welfare concerns for missing 10-year-old girl Breanna Horsten

Police are seeking help to find a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in Lavington eight days ago.
Breanna Horsten, 10, was last seen on Parnell Street on Wednesday last week.
Officers were informed five days later that she was missing.
"Officers from Murray River Police District were notified on Monday 12 June 2023, and immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age."
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, with red hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
