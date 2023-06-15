The Border Mail
Welfare concerns for missing 10-year-old girl Breanna Horsten

By Local News
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:00am
Police are seeking help to find a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in Lavington eight days ago.

