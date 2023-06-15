The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five questions with Luke Gestier, Hume league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Gestier in action for the Brookers.
Luke Gestier in action for the Brookers.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH LUKE GESTIER

Q: You have missed the past fortnight, do you expect to play this weekend?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.