Q: You have missed the past fortnight, do you expect to play this weekend?
A: Unfortunately I won't be playing for at least another six weeks. I tore my hamstring really bad against Henty a couple of weeks ago and did a bit of tendon damage as well.
Q: Losing Kolby Heiner-Hennessy over the off-season has forced a bit of a reshuffle of your attack?
A: Kolby was a real work-horse across half-forward last year that would get to an incredible of contests and was a big loss. But Logan Hamilton has put his hand up to play centre half-forward and is providing a reliable target.
Q: Jayden Hucker has proved to be a handy pick up?
A: Jayden worked hard over the pre-season on his fitness and is reaping the rewards now and has assumed the No. 1 ruck role and allowed Hamilton to play mainly as key forward.
Q: How do you get along personally with Michael Rampal?
A: 'Ramma' won't mind me saying this but he is a different cat. But I rate him highly and I often ask him for feedback after a match because you know he won't sugarcoat anything and provide an honest assessment.
Q: How long until coach Matt Sharp produces his trump card in John Mitchell who hasn't played since his grand final heroics?
A: From memory his first match last year was round 13 and I think he is planning something similar this season. People are still raving about his grand final performance and it's certainly an ace 'Sharpie' has got up his sleeve.
The Giants are arguably coming off their worst performance of the season after going down to Brock-Burrum before the bye and only kicking six goals for the match. They now face a tough month against the Brookers, Jindera, Howlong and CDHBU and desperately need to spring an upset or two to remain in finals contention with a vastly improved Brock-Burrum and Lockhart also staking a claim to take part in the September action.
Verdict: Holbrook by 23 points
