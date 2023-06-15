The Giants are arguably coming off their worst performance of the season after going down to Brock-Burrum before the bye and only kicking six goals for the match. They now face a tough month against the Brookers, Jindera, Howlong and CDHBU and desperately need to spring an upset or two to remain in finals contention with a vastly improved Brock-Burrum and Lockhart also staking a claim to take part in the September action.