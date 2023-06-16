Cam McNeill has revealed he is keen to extend his decorated career.
The four-time Barton medallist missed all of last season after snapping his Achilles tendon in the opening round.
He underwent surgery and extensive physio during his stint on the sidelines before making a successful comeback in round one.
McNeill has been one of the premier midfielders in the competition for the past decade but is happy to admit his best footy is now behind him as a 34-year-old.
"It's at that stage now that I'm more of an on field coach rather than one of the best players in the side," McNeill said.
"I've been around long enough to know that I'm not going to be able to have the impact on matches that I used to have.
"That comes with age and injury.
"I don't know if age has anything to do with it or the injury itself or a combination of both.
"But I'm aware I have to play a different role now and use my experience as best I can."
Despite the serious nature of his injury, McNeill said he had made a full recovery.
"My Achilles is fine," he said.
"My physio said if you are going to be worried about getting injured again you might as well worry about your other Achilles because the one I've had surgery on is a lot stronger."
After playing more than 200-matches for the Tigers and winning three best and fairests, McNeill said it was tough mentally to miss 12-months of football.
"It was a heavy mental battle not playing," he said.
"I deliberately didn't attend a lot of games.
"I originally intended to be involved as much as I could and help out from the sidelines.
"But at the end of the day it was just too frustrating for me to watch.
"I did a big pre-season and got myself the fittest I had been in several years.
"Then not being able to have an impact out on the ground and helping the guys out became too frustrating so I just stayed away."
ALSO IN SPORT
McNeill was originally planning for this season to be his swansong but he has shelved any retirement plans.
"I thought I would have a swansong this year but I had a good conversation with Josh Spence at the premiership reunion last weekend," he said.
"We both want to play alongside each other again.
"Obviously Josh hasn't played since breaking his leg last year but has been running water this season.
"So after talking to him, I think I will continue on next year.
"Josh still brings the family to training on Thursday nights and he still wants to play if he can."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.