Footballer removed plates from crashed car before fleeing the scene

A driver who removed number plates and other items from his grandfather's car after crashing the vehicle in Wangaratta was unable to explain his actions.
Ethan Redcliffe, 21, was driving his grandfather's black Ford on Gray Street in the early hours of November 13 last year.
He smashed into the rear of a silver Toyota HiLux about 3.30am.
After the collision, Redcliffe removed the vehicle's plates and other property and left the area on foot, making no attempt to pass his details on to the victim.
The incident was reported to police at 7.50am.
Despite the plates being removed, the owner was easily able to be determined through the car's vehicle identification numbers.
Paperwork was also inside the car.
Redcliffe and his grandfather were spotted by a business owner at the vehicle about 12.10pm.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard police attended 15 minutes later and spoke to Redcliffe, and he was later interviewed.
He said there had been heavy rain during a storm and limited street lighting at the time of the incident.
Magistrate Peter Mithen suspected there was more to the story, noting the young driver must have had a reason for taking the plates off, but said he was unclear what that may have been.
Redcliffe's lawyer said he was a talented young football player who had played for the Wodonga Bulldogs, had a stint in Melbourne before returning to the North East and now played for Mitta United.
The lawyer said he was the fourth highest county football goalscorer at the moment and had "done very well for himself".
The court heard he had priors.
His lawyer said the weather conditions were "atrocious" on the day.
Mr Mithen said people were expected to "own up" to crashes.
"You must have had a reason for taking the registration plates," he said.
"Whether you were trying to protect your grandfather, I don't know.
"Whether there was anything behind this matter, I don't know.
"The law expects you're going to own up to something that occurs on the road.
"I just want you to learn from this experience."
Mr Mithen pointed to the recent bus crash in the Hunter Valley and said his family could easily have had that "terrible knock at the door".
Redcliffe was fined $750 for careless driving but kept his licence, with no conviction recorded.
