A man called Sparks blew a fuse at cops after receiving a less-than-warm welcome

A man "growled" at police who repeatedly tried to get him to leave a North Albury resident's property after being told he was not welcome.
After giving Aaron Blake Sparks a move-on direction, police tried to search him.
"You can't search me," he barked back at the officers, who had to take him to the ground in order to place him in handcuffs, in Gulpha Street, on the evening of May 13.
Sparks continued to resist police, at one point holding his arms across his chest so they could not grab hold of him so easily.
But even when they got him into the back of their caged vehicle, police continued to be targeted by the North Albury 28-year-old.
A "belligerent" Sparks called out, through an observation window, to the officers sitting in the front of the vehicle.
"I'm gonna hurt you if I see you in the street, c---," he yelled at one.
"You wait til I see you."
Sparks, who has pleaded guilty before Albury Local Court to charges of refuse or fail to comply with directions, hinder police and stalking or intimidation, continued his verbal tirade at the Albury police station.
"I'll f---ing lay you out easily," he told a custody officer.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that drinking was at the heart of his client's offending.
"He tells me he has a problem with alcohol," Mr Blomfield said.
He said the most serious matters were the threats that Sparks made to police.
"Certainly in the clear light of day it's appalling."
Ms McLaughlin agreed the intimidation "is the most serious matter before the court".
She said the police were simply trying to carry out their "lawful duty".
"They were doing a difficult job on behalf of the community."
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said there were positives for Sparks, who in the past had spent time in jail: "You should be commended for the fact that you have no offences since 2016."
Sparks was convicted, placed on a six-month community corrections order and fined $2950.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.