The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man barked 'you can't search me' and then he abused cops on his arrest

By Albury Court
June 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man called Sparks blew a fuse at cops after receiving a less-than-warm welcome
A man called Sparks blew a fuse at cops after receiving a less-than-warm welcome

A man "growled" at police who repeatedly tried to get him to leave a North Albury resident's property after being told he was not welcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.