A homeless man who recently walked into the Albury courthouse with a pocket knife has been warned to stop carrying around blades.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin then noticed Matthew Daniels shaking his head as she continued to deliver her sentence.
She told Daniels that such an offence was quite rightly considered a serious matter by the courts.
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted Daniels, 30, had a long-term addiction to prohibited drugs, with evidence that he had been trying to kick his habit.
"I accept it's a difficult thing to overcome," she said.
But Ms McLaughlin said the seriousness of carrying a knife - as Daniels had in the past for self-defence reasons - could not be understated.
"You can't walk around in the community with a knife on your person," she said.
"What if someone grabbed the knife? You can't control that."
Daniels pleaded guilty to the offence of bringing a knife into a courthouse.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Daniels had approached his rehabilitation since November in a "very positive way".
"He wants to change, your honour, he doesn't want to go back to jail," he said.
Mr Hemsley said Daniels was working with NSW Community Corrections to effect such change and "address his needs" in the long-term.
Ms McLaughlin said she hoped there could be a resolution of Daniels' ongoing issues related to homelessness.
She accepted Daniels had momentarily forgotten about the pocket knife.
Daniels was convicted and placed on a three-month conditional release order.
