Drug-driver's young girl in car, no booster seat in vehicle

A man who drove with his young daughter in his vehicle without a proper restraint while on drugs has been warned the girl could have been badly injured.
Wodonga police intercepted the man while he drove on Brockley Street about 8.15pm on December 10, 2020.
The probationary driver's three-year-old daughter was in the front street without a booster seat, in a decision the man described as "stupidity".
Police tested the man for drugs and he returned a positive result for marijuana.
The man was again caught drug driving on June 29 last year during a vehicle stop on Melrose Drive.
Marijuana was again found in his system.
The father told the Wodonga Magistrates Court he couldn't explain the positive tests.
He told the court he hadn't been using the drug.
"You don't have a very good history, do you?" magistrate Peter Dunn asked, and the man agreed.
The man said he was only driving his child "around the corner" during the first offence, but Mr Dunn noted that's when children end up badly injured.
The man told the court that not all of his children were in his care.
He told the court he was unemployed.
The man was banned from driving for one year and fined $1500.
