A Ukrainian lunch to share, reflect and honour culture was held as part of a multicultural lunch program yesterday.
Begun during Harmony Week two years ago, the event was described as a way to bring everyone together to share and create a greater understanding for the "many people who make up our rich and diverse community".
In partnership with Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre and the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau, it brought Ukrainian residents together as a community to feast over traditional food made by Tanya Bagayeva.
Border Trust's Sue Gold said the lunch was funded by a $4000 grant.
"The grant goes towards planning, preparing and paying the cooks, as well as the food," she said.
"It's exciting to see the effort that goes into the event. It means so much to be able to come and share lunch and hear the stories."
