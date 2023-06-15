A DECISION to allow Federation Council to draw up its rates by 39.2 per cent over two years has won plaudits from the shire's mayor and the leader of a citizens' group.
It rejected further big rises, which were sought for the following two years.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke welcomed the outcome as "very positive".
"I think it's a very sensible approach for us, in that we get our first two years and then have an opportunity to re-evaluate our situation, depending on assets and what we can achieve in that time," Cr Bourke said.
Federation Ratepayers chairman David Bott said the council had given a "dissolvable life raft" by the IPART to improve their financial state and management.
"I think the community sentiment was that they were going to get something and we think it's pretty fair and reasonable what IPART has decided, given the fact it's only temporary," Mr Bott said.
Cr Bourke did not rule out the council applying for further rate variations in 2025.
"I would always be hoping we wouldn't need to do that, but that opportunity is still there after two years if it is needed," he said.
Mr Bott said his group would be "strongly against" such a move.
Cr Bourke does not expect the council not to raise rates by the full 19 per cent when it meets on June 27 to finalise the budget to apply from July 1.
"My personal feeling is that that was our submission, that was the call we made, and that would be council's position I imagine," he said.
IPART criticised Federation's public consultation, stating advertisements and social media posts "did not make it clear the council was considering substantial increases in rates" and the 74.59 per cent four-year hike sought was not expressed clearly.
Mr Bott said that assessment was "right on point".
"Right from the start we didn't feel they were engaging in an open and transparent process," he said.
Cr Bourke accepted some of that criticism but also noted it was a reflection of the submissions sent to IPART by the community.
"I still feel we could have done better earlier but we continued to get a lot of strength and had good communication through the last half," he said.
"We thought we had been on this journey for a couple of years but with communication it's very difficult, you can call a public meeting and have a minimal amount of people turn up.
"We had the best intentions."
