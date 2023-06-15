BF: It's crazy but you've got to take the good with the bad. If you think of all the negatives all the time, it can get a bit heavy on you, mentally, because it's draining. But I just think about all the good things that get written about you. We're sitting here now so it's obviously not a bad thing. People are very quick to shoot you down but it doesn't really faze me any more. I know the people who still respect me. There's always going to be people that want to cut you down and say 'he's too old, he's not playing good' and all that stuff but I might get best-on a couple of weeks later and the same people are like 'jeez, how good was he?' Maybe 10 years ago, I would have bought into it more and thought 'why is Tom from down the street saying this about me?' but now I just look at it and say 'I actually don't even know who they are' and I've got their attention anyway. Why are they talking about me? I must be doing something right.