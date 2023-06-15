The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

Brodie Filo reflects on his career in the Ovens and Murray and around Australia

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:53am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The perfect 10? Brodie Filo has put together a glittering CV of team and individual accolades around Australia; now he's chasing an Ovens and Murray premiership with Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Mark Jesser
The perfect 10? Brodie Filo has put together a glittering CV of team and individual accolades around Australia; now he's chasing an Ovens and Murray premiership with Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Love him or hate him, you can't ignore Brodie Filo and the impact he's made on country football. From WA to Darwin and right here on our doorstep, Filo's been part of enough memorable moments to fill several autobiographies, so STEVE TERVET sat down with the mercurial midfielder to hear his story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.