A Wodonga man facing serious driving matters but unable to return to Australia has had his case adjourned until late next month.
Albury Local Court has heard diplomatic efforts are ongoing on behalf of Yves Muhumure Ndayisaba.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that at this stage, it simply was not known when his client would be able to return.
It was not the first time that Mr Cronin has needed to apply for an adjournment given the uncertainty over Ndayisaba's visa status.
Mr Cronin told Ms McLaughlin that the Department of Home Affairs was continuing to work to remedy the situation.
Ndayisaba was the only member of his travelling party who had been unable to return.
For now, he continued to languish in a refugee camp as a result of the lapsing of his visa.
"They went back to Rwanda for a family wedding last year," Mr Cronin said.
"The rest of the family returned on humanitarian visas."
Mr Cronin said Ndayisaba's had "run out" so "he's stuck in Rwanda".
The department was unable to say when a new visa would be granted and, in turn, when a return date could be set.
Ndayisaba, 27, is charged with a second offence count of driving while disqualified in Albury on October 20, 2022, of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, for a reading of 0.117, and a combined mid-range drink-driving and illicit drug, of cannabis, present in system allegation.
He remains on bail.
Ms McLaughlin said the court understood the unforeseen delays, adjourning the case to July 26.
