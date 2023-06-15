The Border Mail
Wodonga man's case before Albury Local Court delayed until late July at earliest

By Nigel McNay
June 16 2023 - 8:00am
Yves Muhumure Ndayisaba has been unable to return to Australia to face Albury Local Court.
A Wodonga man facing serious driving matters but unable to return to Australia has had his case adjourned until late next month.

