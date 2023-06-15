The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington salesman had job of tallying the till, but instead cleaned some of it out

By Albury Court
June 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He slipped cash into his bag then denied to boss that he'd fleeced the business
He slipped cash into his bag then denied to boss that he'd fleeced the business

A Lavington man tallied up the till for his boss, then put $399 he had set aside into his bag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.