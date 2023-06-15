He slipped cash into his bag then denied to boss that he'd fleeced the business

A Lavington man tallied up the till for his boss, then put $399 he had set aside into his bag.
It was the last job that Joshua Bainbridge had to do before finishing his Reconnect Communications Lavington shift that Saturday, May 13.
But his boss was quickly alert to something being wrong, realising money was gone from the till just two days later when at the business on the Monday.
Bainbridge tried to deny any knowledge of the theft, but was found out when his actions were captured on CCTV footage.
His boss then checked the footage.
Bainbridge, 27, of Kemp Street, did not appear in Albury Local Court this week to answer the single larceny charge.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the court had received a written plea of guilty from Bainbridge.
On reading a police outline of the case, Ms McLaughlin said she would ask the registry to write to Bainbridge to let him know that he would need to attend if he wanted to be considered for a non-conviction.
The court was told Bainbridge worked in sales at the store.
Police said he had the job of counting the till at the end of his shift, which was what he did on that Saturday.
But as he did so Bainbridge kept some of the notes and placed these underneath the till keyboard then into his bag.
When the manager tallied the till for the store's weekend trade he quickly noticed the till was short by $399.
He texted Bainbridge, who claimed he "didn't know anything about it".
Bainbridge will be sentenced on June 28.
