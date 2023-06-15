The Border Mail
Melbourne's James Jordon makes surprise visit to JC Lowe Oval

Updated June 15 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Melbourne's James Jordon returned to the JC Lowe Oval on Wednesday night to take the young Pigeons through their paces. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Melbourne wingman James Jordon could have easily headed off somewhere warmer for seven days of fun in the sun during the Demons' off-season bye this week.

