Melbourne wingman James Jordon could have easily headed off somewhere warmer for seven days of fun in the sun during the Demons' off-season bye this week.
But Jordon instead chose to head home to Yarrawonga to spend time with family and give something back to the club that helped launch his AFL career.
The 22-year-old spoke to the club's thirds and under-16 players on Wednesday night about his AFL journey so far before putting the teenagers through their paces on the training track for more than an hour.
"I always enjoy getting back to my home club and getting to see a lot of familiar faces," Jordon said.
"This is where my AFL journey began and I still have a lot of fond memories and connections to the club.
"There have been a few facility upgrades since the last time I was here which is nice to see.
"Getting Stevie J to coach this year was obviously a huge coup and you have to give credit to all those involved in making it happen.
"I keep a close eye on the results each weekend and it's great to see the club doing well and once again challenging for a top-three finish."
Jordon initially played juniors at Yarrawonga and fondly remembers being thrown in the deep end as a 15-year-old.
"The reserves were short one day and I got the call up to play reserves as a skinny teenager," he said.
"But one of my fondest memories of my time at the club was playing in the elimination final in the seniors in 2018.
"I got to play against my cousin, Adam Prior, who was playing for the Panthers and we won by five points which I like to remind him about when I see him.
"But just coming through the juniors, I was always blessed with having great coaches who were great for my development and no doubt helped me achieve my dream of playing AFL."
Jordon said he wasn't surprised to see Prior head to the Upper Murray league this year and join Cudgewa in the twilight of his glittering career.
Prior was one of the most prolific goalkickers of his era in the O&M and a triple Doug Strang medallist.
"Adam has kicked enough goals in the O&M and it's good to see him head to the Upper Murray for a bit of fun and I have no doubt he will be a bit of a drawcard in the competition," he said.
Jordon made his AFL debut in round one in 2021 and finished with a premiership medallion after being an unused medical substitute in the Demons' grand final triumph over Western Bulldogs.
The classy utility has established himself as a senior regular and has now played 57 matches, predominantly on a wing.
Jordon has been happy with his form so far this season with the Demons once again appearing to be a genuine flag threat to sit third on the ladder with a 9-4 record.
"I feel like that I've had a consistent year so far and have been a sub a few times and named in the team a few times as well," he said.
"I feel like when I'm given an opportunity that I've played well and realise I have to keep doing that because it's such a quality side to be part of."
Jordon played 22 matches last year which included a season high 29 disposals against Collingwood in round 13.
"I felt like I had a pretty good season last year and I set myself the goal of taking that next step this year," he said.
"I want to try and elevate myself from being a good player to a great player and that's what I have set for myself to achieve.
"You look at some of my teammates in Petracca, Oliver, Viney and Bradshaw who are among the elite in the competition and somebody who I look up to and try to emulate.
"So taking that next step is definitely the focus for me."
Jordon was fortunate enough to be part of the Demons' thrilling four-point victory over Collingwood in their King's Birthday blockbuster on Monday in front of 83,000 fans.
He said it was a stirring moment when players from both sides formed a guard of honour for Neale Daniher prior to the clash.
"Neale is an amazing man and I think most of the players had chills run down their spines as he walked through the guard of honour with a grin on his face," Jordan said.
"It was just a magical moment to be part of.
"The atmosphere was electric and the noise was finals-like.
"We played well as a side and it was a defensive sort of game.
"Once the Pies started to charge in that last term, you definitely noticed the crowd roaring and it was a great feeling to win by less than a kick."
Former Albury junior Daniel Turner made his debut for Melbourne this time last year in the Queen's Birthday clash against Collingwood.
The developing defender played the second match of his AFL career earlier this season against Gold Coast in round eight.
Jordon said Turner has been in good form in the VFL for Casey Demons and put his hand up for selection.
"Dan only turned 21 this year and is having a strong season in the VFL and giving himself a strong chance to get picked in the AFL," he said.
"I think he hurt his ribs a couple of weeks ago but before that was definitely close to selection and is going really well in only his second year in the AFL system."
Jordon revealed he is close with another former Albury junior in Charlie Spargo who is set to play his 100th match for the Demons later this season.
"Charlie is of similar age to myself and I consider him one of my good mates," he said.
"He has done really well for himself again this year.
"Charlie is right into his music as well and was the self designated DJ during the premiership celebrations in 2021.
"Him and 'Trac' (Petracca) love getting up on the decks."
Jordon is out of contract at the end of season but is confident he will remain at the Demons next year.
