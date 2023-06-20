AUSTRALIA'S newest proposed change to the constitution will be discussed at a gathering to mark 130 years since Corowa helped give birth to that document.
A conversation on the Indigenous Voice to parliament will be the final event on a weekend of activities to celebrate the 1893 Corowa Federation Conference.
It is being organised by constitutional lawyer Matt Harvey to assist voters prior to the Voice referendum.
"I don't want it to be so much about argument but discussion and an exchange of views," Dr Harvey said.
"It's not meant to be a meeting pushing either 'yes' or 'no' but about exploring the issue.
"It's in the spirit of the Corowa Conference that progressed Federation, that here Corowa can make another contribution to another major potential constitutional change."
Up to five people, including an Indigenous person, will be part of the panel discussion that will be held at 11am on Sunday July 30, 2023 at Oddfellows Hall.
It will be preceded by three events on the Saturday July 29, 2023 to mark the 130th anniversary of the conference which was the catalyst for having directly-elected delegates involved in drafting the constitution.
The first is a walk around Corowa's pioneer cemetery with a focus on the graves of four delegates to the conference - brothers Alexander and Frederick Piggin, George Haig and Reverend William Hose.
On Saturday afternoon, three historians - Frank Bongiorno, Jeff Brownrigg and James Warden - will debate the importance of the 1993 centenary celebrations of the Corowa Conference which involved then prime minister Paul Keating.
That evening that trio and Dr Harvey will be joined by leadership consultant Jane Hayman to discuss 'What did Federation do for us?'.
The commemoration has been organised over the past four months by the Corowa District Historical Society.
Its secretary Heather Hall said it was worthwhile ensuring modern generations knew of the town's role in the colonies uniting.
"We've got to keep reminding everybody of the importance Corowa had in the lead-up to the Federation story," Mrs Hall said.
"It really was quite important and they refer to it as the people's convention because it was the people that got it moving again after it got stalled."
The conference was actually held on July 31 and August 1.
All 130th events are free, apart from the Saturday evening forum at the Corowa RSL, which includes a three-course dinner, and is $60 per head.
