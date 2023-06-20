The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Voice talk part of Corowa Federation Conference 130th weekend

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lesley New (pictured) will join conference delegate descendent Lindy Piggin in leading a tour of Corowa's pioneer cemetery for 130th celebrations. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lesley New (pictured) will join conference delegate descendent Lindy Piggin in leading a tour of Corowa's pioneer cemetery for 130th celebrations. Picture by Mark Jesser

AUSTRALIA'S newest proposed change to the constitution will be discussed at a gathering to mark 130 years since Corowa helped give birth to that document.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.