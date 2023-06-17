Get it right every time - is your animal fit to load?

It always pleases me when someone reaches out to me and asks, "is this animal fit to load?"
If you are in doubt about an animal's suitability for transport, you can always ask your private veterinarian or any Agriculture Victoria animal health officer or veterinary officer the same type of question.
Furthermore, a guideline titled 'Is the animal fit to load?' has been produced by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).
This guideline can be viewed electronically on MLA's website or ordered from MLA at MLA publications
In summary, an animal is not fit to load if it:
If you identify an animal that is unfit to load you have a few options.
You could treat the animal and transport it when it has recovered and is fit to load.
Naturally, this is not an option in cases that are not readily treatable.
Alternatively, you could humanely destroy the animal. A knackery service is available in many areas to help with this option.
Finally, you could consult a veterinarian and only transport the animal under veterinary advice.
In line with community values and expectations for sound animal welfare, good practices are also a regulatory requirement.
Remember, it is a regulatory requirement that the person who is in charge of the animal is responsible for its welfare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.