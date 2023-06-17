The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Get it right every time - is your animal fit to load?

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
June 17 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat and Livestock Australia has produced a document that outlines things to look for when loading an animal. Picture from Shutterstock
Meat and Livestock Australia has produced a document that outlines things to look for when loading an animal. Picture from Shutterstock

It always pleases me when someone reaches out to me and asks, "is this animal fit to load?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.