Tools worth $90,000 stolen from vehicles, trailers in Bright region

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:28pm
Police are investigating the theft of tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of tools from the Bright region.

