Tools worth $90,000 stolen from vehicles, trailers in Bright region

Police are investigating the theft of tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of tools from the Bright region.
There have been four reported thefts totalling an estimated $90,000 in Bright and Porepunkah in the past week.
The most recent thefts occurred on Thursday morning, with a vehicle thought to be a black Jeep Cherokee spotted about 2.20am.
The vehicle has NSW registration plates similar to DD59UD.
Tools in trailers and in the back of utilities have been taken during the incidents, which have occurred on Station Street and Service Street in Porepunkah, and Gavan Street and Hawthorn Lane in Bright.
Each of the thefts have ranged from a few thousand dollars to ten-of-thousands of dollars.
Investigators are urging people to secure their vehicles in sheds or behind fences if possible.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5755 1444 or (03) 5723 0888.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.